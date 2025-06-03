RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Acquires A$52,500.00 in Stock

RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Baldock bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($34,090.91).
RooLife Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.
RooLife Group Company Profile
