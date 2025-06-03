RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Acquires A$52,500.00 in Stock

RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Baldock bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($34,090.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

RooLife Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates integrated digital marketing and eCommerce platform in Australia and China. It engages in the sale of food, beverages, and health and wellbeing products. The company also offers new market entry consultancy services and cross-border eCommerce services; and social media marketing and strategy services, as well as engages in general trading activities.

