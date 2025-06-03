Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8%

NEE opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

