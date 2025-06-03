Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (AGYS, ASGN, AXSM, BL, BMEA, BMI, BRZE, CRM, CXM, DRVN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 3rd:

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). They issued an overweight rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION). They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a sector perform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

