Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (AGYS, ASGN, AXSM, BL, BMEA, BMI, BRZE, CRM, CXM, DRVN)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 3rd:

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). They issued an overweight rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION). They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a sector perform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

