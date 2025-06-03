Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 168,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,004,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 964,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 13,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.27. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.95 million.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

