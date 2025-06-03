Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Short Interest Update

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 12,720,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217.20. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $2,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,198,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,358.40. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,523. 23.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 778,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

