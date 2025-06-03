Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $443.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

