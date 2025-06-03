Oil Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, produce, refine and distribute crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance gives investors exposure to the energy sector and is driven by factors such as global oil prices, supply–demand dynamics, geopolitical events and industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 28,636,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,602,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,011.80. 2,663,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $899.20 and a 200-day moving average of $975.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,778. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,856,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

COP stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $85.12. 20,169,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,742. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

