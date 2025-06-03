Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
