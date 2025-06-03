Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

