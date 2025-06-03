Selway Asset Management Sells 1,750 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

