Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 173 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.89, for a total value of C$25,412.21.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SHOP traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$145.66. 555,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,841. The company has a market cap of C$135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$133.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$149.02. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$72.36 and a 52 week high of C$183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.