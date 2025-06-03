Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $33.22. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 1,310,715 shares trading hands.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.