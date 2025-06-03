Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $33.22. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 1,310,715 shares trading hands.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Reasons Amazon Could Be the Best Tech Performer in June
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir Soars on Government Deals as Valuation Debate Lingers
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.