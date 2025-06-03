Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,300.8 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $23.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

