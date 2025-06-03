Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,300.8 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $23.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.
About Evonik Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Reasons Amazon Could Be the Best Tech Performer in June
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Palantir Soars on Government Deals as Valuation Debate Lingers
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.