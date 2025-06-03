Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,459. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

