Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 2.3%

Enghouse Systems stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

