Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days.
Enghouse Systems Trading Up 2.3%
Enghouse Systems stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.
About Enghouse Systems
