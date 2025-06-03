Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.13. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 278,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 112.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 665,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.