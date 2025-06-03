Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.25. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 6,445,856 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 52,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $372,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,173,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,291.20. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

