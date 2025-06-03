Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.75. Pony AI shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 19,270,074 shares traded.

Pony AI Trading Down 17.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pony AI

Pony AI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

