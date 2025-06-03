Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.75. Pony AI shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 19,270,074 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28.
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pony AI Company Profile
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
