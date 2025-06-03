Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.47, but opened at $62.20. Tempus AI shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 5,003,975 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Tempus AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $46,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,879.72. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,233 shares of company stock valued at $36,578,342. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

