Short Interest in Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Grows By 23.6%

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 216,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
