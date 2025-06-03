GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.66, but opened at $40.68. GSK shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,532,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GSK by 127.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

