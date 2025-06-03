Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.19. The company has a market cap of $268.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

