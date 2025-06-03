EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 623,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,499.0 days.

EnQuest Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $0.17 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

