EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 623,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,499.0 days.
EnQuest Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $0.17 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
About EnQuest
