Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Gail Faye Goodman Sells 110 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.89, for a total value of C$16,158.05.

Shopify Trading Down 0.2%

SHOP traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,841. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.36 and a twelve month high of C$183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

