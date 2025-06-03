Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,895. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.32. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.36 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

