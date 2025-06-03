Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

