Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.36.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
