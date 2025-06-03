Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.52), with a volume of 1222755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.50).

Specifically, insider Adrian J. G. Coates purchased 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £10,451.52 ($14,158.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £316.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.51.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: THX).

