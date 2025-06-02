Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

