The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

