Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

