Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $86.10 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

