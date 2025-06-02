Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 481 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $113.36 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

