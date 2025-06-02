General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 17,400 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $431,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,100. This trade represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $174,731 and sold 32,599 shares valued at $808,839. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Price Performance

About General American Investors

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.