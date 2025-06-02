Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.