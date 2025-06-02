Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes $668,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,054.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 4,683.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $40.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. This trade represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.