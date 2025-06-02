Rhumbline Advisers Has $95.14 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of American International Group worth $95,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

