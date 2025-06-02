Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,593 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

