Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

