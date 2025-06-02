Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.