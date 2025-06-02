AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) to Issue $1.98 Interim Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.978 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
AMP Company Profile
