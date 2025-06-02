McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,382 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $65.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $68.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

