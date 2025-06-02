Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after buying an additional 637,643 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,498,000 after buying an additional 322,313 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $25.91 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

