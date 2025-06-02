Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Invests $9.19 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 83,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

