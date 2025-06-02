Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

