The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $24.86 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 156,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.