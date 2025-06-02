The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GDV opened at $24.86 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
