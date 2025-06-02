Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $224.80 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $226.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

