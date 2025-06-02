Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 1,917 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,761.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 128,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $206.54 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

