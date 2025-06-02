Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 89 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.36.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,713 shares of company stock worth $208,099,857. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,468.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,377.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

