Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Expands By 85.8%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Barclays cut LEG Immobilien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

