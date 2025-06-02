Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Expands By 85.8%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Barclays cut LEG Immobilien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
