West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,419.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

